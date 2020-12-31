Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit Local News

TG welcomes agreement ‘in principle’, will review details

By Priya Gulraj
31st December 2020

Together Gibraltar has said it supports the in-principle Brexit agreement announced on Thursday “in principle”, but said that it will review this support when the details are disclosed in full.
The party said it is “relieved” that Gibraltar will not fall off the precipice of a hard Brexit at midnight, with almost certain chaos at the border and great uncertainty for its  citizens and businesses.
However, TG said the terms expressed by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo were “deliberately vague”.
“The solemnity of the announcement points to the fact that the most substantial issues have already been agreed on, yet the detail has been kept from the people of Gibraltar at this stage for reasons unknown,” Together Gibraltar said in a statement.
“We welcome the constructive spirit expressed by both sides after these negotiations, however, without access to the detail of the agreement, TG can only offer its support in principle.”
"TG understand that not reaching an agreement would have been disastrous for Gibraltar, denting our prosperity and threatening our way of life, and believe that - as far as is currently known - this deal does not appear to risk damaging our identity or our ability to govern ourselves. Whether red lines have been crossed remains unclear, and will hopefully be clarified when the details of the agreement are made public."
“The party would also like to remind the electorate that we find ourselves in this position because in June of 2016 the UK effectively threw Gibraltar to the lions.”

“They ripped us out of the EU unwillingly, then proceeded to allow Spain veto over our ability to access a trade deal, and eventually signed their own trade deal that left us to negotiate a deal with little or no leverage.”
Together Gibraltar said it believes that eliminating the frontier and reducing barriers to goods and trade can bring prosperity and a healthier relationship between Gibraltar and its neighbouring territories.
It said it will review its support for this agreement when the details have been disclosed in full.
“Issues such as the implementation of Frontex, the projected scenario after the four-year transition period, or the implications for our economy of creating a “level playing field” require in-depth analysis, in order to evaluate the full future implications of this agreement,” the party added.

Most Read

Breaking News

Political agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Brexit

‘Intense’ negotiations as Gib deal edges ‘ever closer’

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

UK has 'political and moral obligation' to secure post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar, Commons told

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Negotiations continue ‘every hour available’ as post-Brexit deal for Gib ‘remarkably close’

Tue 29th Dec, 2020

Local News

‘Deep concern’ as Gib registers 180 new Covid cases

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD gives ‘cautious welcome’ to Gib agreement

31st December 2020

Local News
ERG says agreement is cross-border ‘win-win’

31st December 2020

Local News
Brexit agreement provides 'crucial breathing space', Unite says

31st December 2020

Local News
Active Covid cases reach 752, after 67 detected

31st December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020