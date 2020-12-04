“The aim is to have our own stadium, that is the dream,” reveals Europa FC President
Europa FC President Peter Cabezutto made some important revelations this week as he explained why his club has set about not only developing its status in football, but also developing and expanding into new sports. Mr Cabezutto, not one to shy away from making big calls and aiming high, known not just for his club...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here