‘The Air that I breathe’ in the UK album charts again
By Joe Adambery Recently one of Albert Hammond’s greatest songs charted in the UK album charts. This would make it the third time lucky for the composer. I ponder on some special musical memories as I write this. First I am reminded by my phone that it’s exactly six years ago (Nov 7) since Albert...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here