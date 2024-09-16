The Babyhoops is back

GABBA sees their babyhoops programme return.

The programme which focuses on children from reception and year1 will see its first session take place this Tuesday 17 at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

The programme sees another core sport in Gibraltar catering for the much younger children as they are introduced to sport. Similar programmes having first been launched by Netball and now seeing more sports picking up on the idea. GABBA having already launched their programme during the past years with some success.