The ‘beautiful game’ wins it as Eagle’s HC secure points to claim hockey’s first division title
Eagles HC vs Grammarians HC Final score 6-2 Goals scored by K. Luise (x2), C. Bossano Anes, C. Davis, R. Casciaro and J. Hernandez for Eagles and E. Casciaro and L. Ramagge for Grammarians. A 6-2 scoreline provided no doubt as to Eagle’s win against Grammarians. The third consecutive match victory this season meant that...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here