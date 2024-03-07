The big day arrives for Gibraltar Netball Under 17s

The big day has arrived for netball in Gibraltar as teams from across Europe converge on the Rock for both the Championship and Challenge Opens of Europe Netball. Not only will it be a significant occasion for the Gibraltar Under 17 team as they open the competitions this evening, but it will also be a momentous day for Gibraltar Netball, Europe Netball, and Gibraltar itself as this year’s Under 17 tournaments become a testing ground for next year’s World Netball Youth Championships.

Already, as Gibraltar entered into the week, the final days of preparations were underway. Polished floors at the Tercentenary Sports Hall awaited, with the actual sports hall closed to all sports except netball for the week. Additionally, banners, seats, posts, flags, and all the other necessary facilities were at the ready.

However, it was not just the Tercentenary Sports Hall that was prepared this time round. For the first time ever, Gibraltar Netball had to organize the two combined tournaments across two different facilities, each at opposite ends of the Rock. The Europa Sports Complex sports hall received a slight makeover, with temporary portable wooden flooring laid out, meeting World Netball requirements for competitive matches, ready for this evening’s first match.

Behind the scenes, logistics were put in place to facilitate teams, along with the involvement of other services to ensure the security of players and personnel, further heightened by the presence of Israel as one of the teams playing this weekend.

Gibraltar will be the first out in the four days of competition, which coincidentally comes as Gibraltar celebrates International Women’s Day and Mothers Day on its final day. The sport, which boasts the largest women’s membership in Gibraltar for any sport, is seen as a celebration of sport for women, adding further significance to the first day of play.

Gibraltar, which has in the past fared well against Israel, their first opponents, will be looking to stamp their mark if they are to challenge for the top place in the Challenge division. However, with this age category in constant movement, and with member nations developing at different rates, Gibraltar’s Under 17 squad will need to be at their best to try and secure the points and start leading from the front.

With the prospect of facing the Isle of Man, considered one of their biggest rivals, on Friday, Gibraltar will need to ensure they have the early advantage. They will then face Switzerland, a side that has proven to be difficult to predict and tough opposition when in top form, before they face Northern Ireland. The latter having only just dropped into the division after failing to secure victory against the Republic of Ireland and losing the play-offs.

One thing which is certain is that Gibraltar’s young players, all bidding for a place also in next year’s Under 21 squad and therefore looking to prove their skills on the court in front of selectors, will be seeking local support once again. The Europa Sports Complex, where they start their campaign, is a perfect location to begin if the rain holds back on the day.