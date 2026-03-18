The big decider this weekend as Lincoln take on St Joseph

The Gibraltar Football League returns this weekend with the Championship Stage of the competition.

The top six sides will battle it out for the league title over the coming weeks, with Lincoln Red Imps currently leading the way on 59 points after 22 matches.

St Joseph’s, just a solitary point behind, will be their first opponents in what could prove to be a title decider.

Both teams come into the match having won 19 of their 22 fixtures. St Joseph’s, however, have suffered two defeats — one at the hands of Mons Calpe and another against Lynx.

St Joseph’s will take confidence from the knowledge that they have already inflicted a defeat on Lincoln Red Imps this season. Although they later suffered a 1–0 loss to Lincoln, exiting the Rock Cup early, they responded emphatically with a 4–1 victory, underlining some vulnerabilities in the current leaders after a hectic start to their campaign.

The Blues, however, will also look back at recent history to ensure they do not dwell too long on that success. In 2023/24, St Joseph’s recorded two victories over Lincoln Red Imps but were unable to secure the title — a similar outcome to the 2019/20 season, when they won both in the league phase and the Championship Stage yet again fell short.

St Joseph’s attacking record is among the best in the league, having scored 90 goals in 22 matches while conceding just 10.

A strong squad — albeit smaller than Lincoln’s — has proven effective in their title challenge, leaving them 12 points clear of third-placed Europa and Mons Calpe. This effectively secures a pathway to European competition next season, requiring just one more win from their remaining five matches.

The Blues, however, will be targeting their first league title since Gibraltar joined UEFA, and with it, a place in the Champions League. Although they have featured in European competitions, mainly through the Conference League, St Joseph’s have yet to experience Champions League football.

Lincoln Red Imps, for their part, head into this weekend’s clash having already secured European qualification after winning the Rock Cup, guaranteeing at least Conference League football this summer.

Their earlier defeat to St Joseph’s came during a period when the club was heavily involved in European competition, with ambitions of reaching the knockout stages of the Conference League.

Coming out of the festive break, Lincoln were stunned by St Joseph’s, a result that prompted a renewed focus as they launched a decisive push to reclaim top spot. A demanding schedule of midweek fixtures, cup matches, and a final tested the squad, but with confidence growing — and having since eliminated St Joseph’s from the Rock Cup — they ultimately secured their place at the summit of the table.

This weekend’s match could prove pivotal, with defeat for either side potentially leaving them reliant on other results to regain control of the title race.

A draw would favour Lincoln Red Imps, allowing them to maintain their one-point advantage at the top. However, the Red and Blacks will still need to continue picking up points against a St Joseph’s side enjoying one of their strongest seasons in recent years.

Other fixtures

In other matches, Europa face Lynx on Saturday in a contest where the Green and Blacks — now often seen in pink — will be aiming to secure points to hold on to third place.

Having missed out on European football last season despite finishing third, Europa now know that third place offers a route into Europe, with Lincoln’s Rock Cup triumph opening up that pathway.

Lynx, currently 12 points behind Europa and Mons Calpe, have slim hopes of European qualification. However, the Yellows have shown determination throughout the season and could pose a significant challenge at a crucial stage.

In the final Championship Stage fixture this weekend, Lions take on Mons Calpe in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.

Following their Rock Cup final defeat, Mons Calpe must now refocus on securing European football via a third-place finish. Lions, eight points behind, will also be chasing that objective, knowing that a victory would significantly close the gap.