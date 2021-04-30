Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Apr, 2021

The big guns met in first round of GABBA league matches

By Stephen Ignacio
30th April 2021

This week saw the start of GABBA’s first division with top teams facing each other.
Bavaria Blue Stars who were disappointed not to have reached the final as of the RBT tournament made up for those defeat with a highly contested victory against Gibyellows.
The latter have gone from strength to strength in recent seasons and are seen as one of the teams to beat this season.
Bavaria were to finish nine points ahead on the final whistle with an 85-74 victory.
Lincoln Bayside who last week won the Richie Buchanan Trophy against Europa Valmar had a tough run to victory this time.
Falling behind in the first quarter by 18-33 they were to start clawing back the points in the next three quarters. The final three quarters saw them winning in points scored by 23-21, 20-15 and 31-15 giving them a final winning score of 92-84.

