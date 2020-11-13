The big moment arrives this Saturday - a chance for promotion
Gibraltar enter’s it’s fifty-first full international match since joining UEFA, not as the whipping boys of the Nations League Group D2, but as the leaders looking to maintain their unbeaten record and gain promotion to League C. It is a prospect that many back in 2013 when Gibraltar first kicked off its UEFA trajectory might...
