The big two prepare to face-off in 4pm kick-off

On a big day for Gibraltar politically, football also has its big day at the Victoria Stadium. The two biggest clubs in Gibraltar in recent years come head to head in what could be a title decider.

Lincoln Red Imps versus Europa has been one of the biggest crowd pullers in recent years and its not expected to change.

Lincoln come into the match needing to win, anything but the three points would guarantee Europa a seven point gap between the two which is unlikely to be filled unless the green falter during the next weeks of competition.

A defeat would also open up the way for St Joseph's to creep back into second place, adding to their problems.

Notably the match could be decided by some of Gibraltar's best talents. Both sides have invested heavily in bringing a new crop of players into the squads.

Lincoln, although having recently suffered the loss of both Roy Chipolina and Joseph Chipolina through injury, have seen the likes of Julian Del Rio and Jamie Coombes stamping their mark on the game. Likewise Europa have seen players such as Jayce Olivero and Jack Sergeant providing gritting and mature performances that have earned them their place on the first eleven.

The match could also see Gibraltar's two top goalkeepers come head to head in Dayle Coeling and Kyle Goldwin.

Head Coach, German Crespo, ahead of today’s match comment in the club’s official website.

“Our opponents go into the game four points ahead of us and that will give them confidence,” he admitted. “But the way we have played our last two games I am sure the team is more than capable of getting the win.

“We could say the draw is in their favour and they will play with that in mind, but we will go out for the three points.

“All of the players are motivated both on and off-the-pitch. If the team plays the way we have been playing and training these past few weeks and we show the character that Lincoln is known for, I am sure we have a very big chance of closing the gap on Europa FC.”

What seems certain is that the 4pm kick-off has all the ingredients for a classic clash, with a possible winner takes all bonus for the greens.

