Wed 6th Apr, 2022

The Captain of the Port welcomes Hanseatic Nature on inaugural cruise call to Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
6th April 2022

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio, welcomed the Hanseatic Nature cruise ship on its inaugural visit to Gibraltar.
Mr Ghio welcomed the ship in the absence of Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, who was away from Gibraltar on Government business.

The Hanseatic Nature cruise ship arrived at the Gibraltar port on Thursday, March 31 at 8am from Malaga and departed later that evening to Seville at 8pm.

The vessel is a 230-passenger luxury ship from shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd which debuted in 2018.
When exploring Artic and Antarctica it carries only 199 passengers at capacity.

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio and the Captain of the Hanseatic Nature, Ulf Sodemann engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques at the Gibraltar cruise terminal.

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hanseatic Nature on its inaugural call to Gibraltar. It is always a pleasure to have new cruise ships visiting as it demonstrates the importance of our port as a destination in the Mediterranean. We have seen positive recovery in the number of calls this year and I will keep on working with our cruise partners in convincing them to increase their visits to Gibraltar. There is considerable interest in our port and hopefully our marketing campaign this year will attract even more business to Gibraltar in the near future”.

