Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

The catch of the day in Summer Sports Programme

By Stephen Ignacio
15th August 2023

There was a chance for young anglers to experience some competitive fishing this weekend under the Summer Sports Programme banner. The young anglers have during the past weeks enjoyed some coaching and tuition from expperienced anglers in Gibraltar as part of the Summer Sports Programme. Saturday saw an early morning start for some of those...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt files plans for Europa Point accommodation block that could house ‘key workers and homeless’

Mon 14th Aug, 2023

Local News

Plans for old Queen’s Cinema site envisage ‘Casemates of the south’

Tue 8th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

Border delays ‘down to multiple factors’

Fri 11th Aug, 2023

Features

After 50 years, crew marks first yola Strait crossing

Mon 14th Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar’s Volleyball President Labrador and Head Coach Tatic Clinch Silver in Thrilling Algeciras Volleyball Tournament

15th August 2023

Sports
Girls Summer camp

15th August 2023

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps defeated by Ballkani in Kosovo

10th August 2023

Sports
Asia Kent breaks her third long course Gibraltar record in Youth Commonwealth Games

8th August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023