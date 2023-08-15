The catch of the day in Summer Sports Programme
There was a chance for young anglers to experience some competitive fishing this weekend under the Summer Sports Programme banner. The young anglers have during the past weeks enjoyed some coaching and tuition from expperienced anglers in Gibraltar as part of the Summer Sports Programme. Saturday saw an early morning start for some of those...
