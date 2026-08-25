The cooling breaks

The start of the Gibraltar Football League this weekend saw different approaches to the implementation of what is better known as the water break in local football.

The Cooling/Drinks Break, as it is defined, may be implemented if high temperatures are expected during a match.

According to the rules governing Gibraltar football, the match official or designated GFA personnel will assess the temperature using online weather applications and/or a digital wet bulb globe temperature thermometer. This measurement should be taken at the end of the teams' warm-up.

In the event that the temperature exceeds 30°C, cooling breaks will be implemented by the match official, as per the applicable Laws of the Game. Any other drinks breaks when the temperature is below those thresholds remain at the discretion of the referee.

This weekend, although it was the first weekend of football and summer temperatures are still affecting the region, most matches saw no water breaks. The temperatures recorded online were just below the 30°C required for the rules to be enforced.

At least two matches played during the hotter hours of the evening saw contrasting approaches, with just one match implementing a water break. The other matches, played at the later time of 9pm, although there was a fresh breeze, did see some players complaining of cramps towards the latter part of the matches, highlighting the effects of the temperatures during what is still the early part of the season, when players are not yet fully match fit.

This raises questions as to whether water breaks should be enforced during the summer months irrespective of the reported temperatures, due to the differences between temperatures officially recorded and those experienced on the pitch, depending on location and the number of hours an area has been under direct sunlight.