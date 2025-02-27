The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award - Gibraltar adventurous journey practice

This weekend, 28th February to 2nd March, is a busy one for Award participants and leaders.

A group of 25 participants, from the Open Award Centre and Prior Park School, who are undertaking their BRONZE AWARD, travel to Spain to undertake the Practice Journey for the Adventurous Journey section of their programmes.

They will be travelling to the area of Jimena de la Frontera and a campsite near Alcaidesa where they will carry out activities such as camp craft, map reading and navigation as well as hiking in the area.

The qualifying venture, which takes place in spring, will require them to hike approximately 24 kilometres over 2 days.

The participants, whose ages range from 14 to 16 will be self-sufficient during the venture carrying all their equipment and food requirements.

Also out and about in the area of Jimena de la Frontera is a group of 5 GOLD AWARD participants, of 17 and 18 years of age, from the Open Award Centre will doing similar things to their Bronze counterparts but covering much more distance in preparation for their qualifying venture in summer.

Experienced leaders from the Open Award Centre and Prior Park School will be supervising the participants throughout the weekend to ensure their safety. The Award would like to thank the adult volunteers for giving up their free time to help train the participants this weekend and in the lead up sessions.

For further information about the Award in Gibraltar, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or, email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi, or visit our website www.thedukes.gi

The Award in Gibraltar is keen to recruit more adult volunteers, So, get involved you will not regret it!