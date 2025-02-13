Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Feb, 2025

The Duke of Edinburgh's international award - Gibraltar practice journey

By Chronicle Staff
13th February 2025

This weekend, February 14-16, a group of 29 participants, from the Open Award Centre, who are undertaking their Bronze Award, travel to Spain to undertake the Practice Journey for the Adventurous Journey section of their programmes.

They will be travelling to a campsite near Alcaidesa where they will carry out activities such as camp craft, map reading and navigation, as well as hiking in the area.

The qualifying venture, which takes place in October this year, will require them to hike approximately 24 kilometres over 2 days.

The participants, whose ages range from 14 to 16, will be self-sufficient during the venture carrying all their equipment and food requirements.

Experienced leaders from the Open Award Centre will be supervising the participants throughout the weekend to ensure their safety. The Award would like to thank the adult volunteers for giving up their free time to help train the participants this weekend and in the lead up sessions.

For further information about the venture, contact the Chairman of the Open Award Centre, Mouetaz Ziani at chairman@oacdukes.com
For more information about the Award in Gibraltar, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi, or visit www.thedukes.gi

The Award in Gibraltar is keen to recruit more adult volunteers, so get involved you will not regret it!

