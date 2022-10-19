The EV Foundation Trust has provided three educational development courses during 2022

The EV Foundation Trust provided a two-day First Aid Course to 12 individuals this month, adding to the two other educational courses they provided this year.

Upon completion, certificates were handed out to all participants by Emma and Dee from Heart Starterz.

“This course will be useful for work opportunities, for personal use and to make our community a safer one,” said a statement from the EV Foundation Trust.

In January 2022, the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy together with the EV Foundation Trust, provided a course covering numerous areas of Microsoft Word and Excel, online purchasing and cyber safety.

Upon completion of the course and proven competences through tasks and assessments, certificates and reference letters were provided for any future job applications.

In the summer, the EV Foundation Trust in conjunction with the Government of Gibraltar and Rock Learning, offered a budgeting workshop to nine individuals from low income background or unemployed.

“Participants were able to discuss and find ways to budget wisely, also tips and advice was given on where to go for help and many other benefits were taught on the day,” said the statement.

“They also learnt a lot about teamwork, skills and working on their self-confidence.”

Each participant was given a co-certified certificate from the EV Foundation, Rock Learning and the Government of Gibraltar.

“The EV Foundation Trust will continue to look for ways in which individuals can be given the opportunity to become more professionally trained and upskilled.”

“2023 will see them offering more courses to those who need it,” the statement said.