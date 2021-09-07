The fans are coming as UEFA updates Return to Play Protocol
Away fans for both European club competition matches and international matches will start making a return after UEFA announced new updates to its Return to Play protocols. Ban on away fans attending UEFA competition matches not extended; decision remains subject to any requirements imposed by the relevant national/local authorities. UEFA this Monday announced:- “The UEFA...
