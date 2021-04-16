The first spectators attend junior and youth leagues
The relaxation of restrictions on spectators across sports facilities this Friday saw youth and junior leagues benefit from the presence of parents. Although still limited to just 50% capacity the release from restrictions was welcomed by many a parent who stayed to watch their child play. Sports associations and the GSLA have worked these past...
