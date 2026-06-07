The fourth ‘Back to the Classics’ was bigger and better

The ‘classics still rule’ and a high praise has to go to the organisers for curating the evening’s extensive song list. The three ‘house bands’ and the singers were in peak form.

The well-established music concert which celebrates classic hit songs and also our top musicians performing them, took place at the Muga sports complex last weekend in front of a sell-out crowd of faithful fans who came along intending to have the time of their lives – and they did! Singing and dancing to songs which have been become their lives’ soundtrack. Songs which have been immortalised by years of Radio airplay and music videos. Classics-as they are known all over the world.

The brain child of musician Nolan Frendo and Dion Mifsud, the festival-like family concert is now in its fourth edition and growing in ambition, excellence and popularity. This year the addition of a Phill Collins/Genesis tribute band from UK, fresh from an extensive string of tour dates, crowned the concert by topping the bill with a spectacular set. The addition of ‘Seriously Collins’ was a calculated risk which hopefully paid off for the promoters and now paves the way for future concerts to feature top tribute bands if we can afford them.

Our community of musicians are no shrinking violets when it comes to covering the ‘big classics’. They have proved themselves in the past and continue to impress. Even the UK tribute band praised them in glowing terms at the end of the night. The feel-good factor which feeds the audience and in-turn our musicians, who had been working hard for months, perfecting their classic cover versions, paid huge dividends as fans were dancing and flaying their arms high in the cool air throughout the evening. a sign of rejoicing in a memorable concert. It was a great night about which I will endeavour to describe highlights.

I joined the concert just before 8pm, when ‘Chaos Theory,’ the youngest band (six school friends), sailed through a stonking set, which included Stevie Wonder’s ‘Higher Ground’ and The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie.’ The first of three ‘house bands’ came on after them and kicked off with Fine Young Cannibals’ ‘She drives me Crazy,’ Annie Lennox ‘Sweet Dreams’ and Spandau Ballet ‘Gold,’ before the Rap classic ‘Gangster’s Paradise,’ magnificently performed by James Ablitt.

Worthy of note is that like last year, the back screen was projecting the original videoclips of the classic artists in perfect sync with our stage band covers. Chapeau to the techs and the bands for this feat. Our front men and ladies (the vocalists) kept changing with the hits and the set saw Tim Garcia, Jeremy Perez, Nathan Payas and Nolan Frendo all shine. Nolan sang Simply Red’s ‘Stars’ which was a highlight before their last song, that was Abba’s ‘Dancing Queen’ of (1976) and the audience were doing just that throughout!

The advertised surprise band of the evening was ‘Reflections,’ who played Rumbas in a set of ‘Gypsy King’ hits, ending with ‘Volare’ but also including other greats like ‘Bamboleo’ and ‘Djovi Djova.’ The crowd went wild with the lively Rumba rhythms. Well done Richard Gomila and the Ochello brothers.

The second ‘house band’ followed on with Rock legend Giles Ramirez singing ‘Missing You’ and Cutting Crew’s classic ‘Died in Your Arms Tonight,’ which featured young local (and international) guitar hero Aanika Pai. Impressing everyone and her fellow musicians. What a star in the making she is.

David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ sang by another local legend Adrian Pisarello, got a huge response -as did Dire Strait’s ‘Sultans of Swing’ which again saw Aanika Pai steal the show with her two solos. Another highlight of this set also saw Jesse Sampere and Nolan Frendo take on a medley of ‘Police’ hits and their set ended with AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ with young Sarah Pereira on the high vocals. Big song to take on but it worked.

Next it was ‘house band’ three, featuring another great guitarist Kevin Victor, they kicked off with The Fray’s ‘How to Save a Life’ followed by The Calling, Ne-Yo, and Janelle’s ‘We are Young’ which had audience chants aplenty, with Jesse Sampere leading them. Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’ followed by Tina Turner’s ‘Private Dancer,’ which featured a great sax solo from ‘Djamal’ who had previously featured in ‘Gold’ the Spandau Ballet classic much earlier.

George Michael’s ‘Careless Whisper’ was next and delivered by Tim Garcia, who followed it with ‘Let Me Entertain You’ as the ‘house band’ took the set up a few notches with Guns and Roses’ ‘November Rain’ and Nolan singing from the VIP balcony rails. The set was finally crowned with The Calling’s ‘Iris’ and David Guetta’s / Sia’s ‘Titanium’. It was a huge sound and a fitting finale for the local musicians, after which the main stars, UK tribute band ‘Seriously Collins’, would finish the concert in very fine form indeed.

A mix of Phill Collins classic hits and Genesis tunes rewarded the revellers who had stayed on in spite of the breezy and chilly levanter. As they warmed into their well drilled set, the sound mix improved to display a talented six piece band who captured all the magic of Phill Collins with big hits, spectacular lighting, musical drama and a seasoned front man who played to the grateful fans caught in the magic web spun by the band. As I said at the beginning of this piece, he had warm words for our musicians who had impressed them and us throughout this epic concert.

My final thoughts are that the ‘classics still rule’ and that high praise has to go to the organisers Nolan Frendo and Dion Mifsud for curating the evening’s extensive song list. Our three ‘house bands’ and the singers, were in peak form, covering the classics with accuracy and in great performances. Too many to mention here, they know who they are and the joy that they spread in BTTC4. The biggest and most ambitious yet, setting a high benchmark to beat next time. Well done to the fantastic large team of people who staffed this landmark concert and looking forward to seeing it televised, as it was filmed in its entirety.