‘The Future of Fashion’ exhibition showcases debut collections from local designers

Today is the last day of the ‘The Future of Fashion’ exhibition, held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, which features the debut collections of 13 local designers.

The exhibition, organised by Charlene Figueras, celebrates sustainability, innovation and artistic expression within Gibraltar’s fashion and creative industries.

The participating designers are Aicha Ben Yahya, Alexa Figueras Garcia, Annabella Charvetto Parody, Brenda Crawford, Charlene Figueras, Danielle Parody, Emily Rumble, Emma-Gianna Guy, Grace Manfred, Jane Langdon, Michelle Brown, Resham Khiani and Shirley Samtani.

The exhibition is the result of a collaboration with Dorcas Fashion Academy, whose focus on quality design education and support for emerging talent aligned with the organisers’ goals for the event.

Ms Figueras said the exhibition represents a shift in how fashion is viewed and created.

According to her, the 13 designers responded to an open call posted on social media.

Despite their diverse backgrounds, styles, and levels of experience, all 13 designers share a common drive to challenge convention and explore fashion’s evolving role in society.

“Whether through experimenting with new materials, integrating technology or reimagining traditional techniques, each designer demonstrates how sustainability can drive creativity and progress,” said Ms Figueras.

“Some focus on sustainability, others on identity or innovation, but what unites them is a bold, forward-thinking approach.”

“Each designer brings a unique interpretation of what the future of fashion looks like, creating a collective narrative that is both thought-provoking and inspiring.”

The exhibition aims to inspire the public to see fashion as more than aesthetics, highlighting its connection to identity, environment and technology.

Ms Figueras thanked her sponsors Mill Pharmacy, Ancient + Brave, Anglo Hispano, Calpe pharmacy, The Wine Shop, and she gave a special thank you to the main sponsor Paul Williams.

The Future of Fashion is open at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from 4pm to 8pm today and entry is free.