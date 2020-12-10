Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Dec, 2020

The GAAA announces three race extravaganza

By Stephen Ignacio
10th December 2020

The Gibraltar Amateur athletics Association has announced a three race extravaganza for the period just before the Christmas festivities.
The ‘Athletics Festival’ will take place between Friday to Sunday 18th to 20th December 2020.
The events will include:
Race One - 3km Track event Friday 18h December Start at 6.00pm -Victoria Stadium
Race Two - Skm Road Race Saturday 19th December Start at 9.00am -Congregation by Regal House at the bottom of American War Memorial steps
Race Three - Half Marathon Road Race (21.1km) Sunday 20h December Start at 8.30am - Congregation by old Rooke site Opposite Leisure Centre

The GAAA have advised that Covid 19 Restrictions will be in place. Once first race starts for Race 2 and 3, the next ones will follow at 2-minute intervals. Race 1 will be split into groups of 15 runners and start at 15-minute intervals at the track.
Spectators will not be allowed at the start or finish of the races.
The GAAA will also be hosting this weekend the 10km Flat through the east side staring at the American War Memorial. The standalone race will take place this Sunday, December 13 and will be also follow COVID-19 guidelines as seen in previous stand alone races.

