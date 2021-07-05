The Garrison Library, open to all
Here’s a fact some people may not know: The Garrison Library, where this newspaper was first published in 1801, is open to all members of the public, providing a plethora of local heritage and worldwide history. Dr Jennifer Ballantine, Director of the Garrison Library, described the venue as a “potent symbol of Britishness in Gibraltar”....
