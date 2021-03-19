The Gibraltar FA confirms testing process for spectators to attend Netherland’s match
The Gibraltar FA has confirmed that Gibraltar’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier versus the Netherlands on March 30 will be open to a limited number of spectators, “in accordance with the UEFA Return of Spectators Protocol.” Following discussions with Public Health Gibraltar, what has been described as a “Pilot Event”, will see ticket holders...
