The Gibraltar Fishing Club held its 7th competition at the Detached Mole

By Stephen Ignacio
6th June 2024

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Fishing Club stated, "The Gibraltar Fishing Club held its 7th competition at the Detached Mole on Sunday, the 2nd of June. A total of 20 members took part despite the gusty easterly winds, which made the event quite challenging. Nevertheless, some nice fish were caught, including a significant number of triggerfish, with Liam Attard and Ayoub Ben Hamou catching 7 and 9 fish respectively.
"The standout performer of the day was clearly Christian Dalli, who achieved the highest fish points with a total of 733, closely followed by Jaren Neale with 675 points. Christian also caught and released a legal-size bass, the only one caught at this venue in the last six years. Paco Godino also deserves a mention for successfully landing a hard-fighting 1.80-kilo bonito on thin line.
"The day’s trophy winners were as follows: Heaviest fish - Paco Godino with a 1.80-kilo bonito. The top three white bream (sargo) point aggregates were dominated by Jaren and his father, Dario Neale, who landed 10 and 9 white breams respectively. Jaren came first with 400 points, Dario second with 360 points, and Victor Aguilar third with 6 white breams, giving him 240 points.
"It is also important to mention two junior members, Blaze and Nyle Soanes, who have just joined the club and took part for the first time. They braved the weather and landed some nice fish.
"The next competition will be held at the Detached Mole on Sunday, the 30th of June. The club would like to thank the Port Authority for their continuous support and the Chronicle for printing our reports."

