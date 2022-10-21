The Gibraltar Pistol Association reaching new milestones
On the 16th of October the GPA competed in the second Open do Mar level 3 IPSC match at “O Pinhal” shooting range in Portugal. This competition was a Milestone for the GPA in that we took the largest team that has ever competed for Gibraltar in a pistol shooting event. The team consisted of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here