The Gingell story: More than just the WWII evacuation and his popular books, part 1
Our guest this week wanted to be a Naval architect and build warships. Influenced by the work in the dockyard – where his father worked - he created technical and detailed drawings but in the world of 1950s Gibraltar he never got the opportunity. But then if he had left Gibraltar to further his dream,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here