“The girls can handle it” - Da Costa says as Under 16s prepare for Malta
At a time when women’s football has seen many an opportunity being thrown before their path and the future of the game is starting to look brighter, at least at the younger age levels, Thiago Lino Da Costa has among one of the toughest roles to play in guiding young footballers towards this pathway. The...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here