The glittering lights of Malaga
Lights, music, Christmas markets, street entertainment and warm drinks are synonymous with this festive period and the Malaga City Council committee knows this Every year tens of thousands of people flock to the city to see the dazzling enchanting light displays. While there are various displays around the city the most famous is the one...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here