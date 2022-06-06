The Greatest Hits in Poetry 1343 to 1743
PoetryReview By Charles M Durante It was fitting and reassuring that the renewal of cultural life in Gibraltar after the Covid-19 pandemic should include a poetry recital which started with the opening lines of Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales, specifically the Prologue, with its celebration of Spring, the rejuvenation of nature and the energetic movement of...
