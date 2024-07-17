The GSLA Summer Sports and Leisure Programmes off to a fantastic start

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, organisers of this years sports and leisure programme have repored that the programme “got off to a fantastic start after nearly two weeks of intensive training by Sports Leaders and Stay and Play Leaders. Over 200 children and young people attended the first day of the programme, and we expect numbers to rise as children have a few days off to catch up on their rest before the summer party really starts.”

“Sports Train will be running for the next six weeks, Monday to Friday, with drop-offs from 9 am onwards and pickups at 12:30 pm. A variety of sporting and fun activities, including athletics, swimming, beach volleyball, and invasion games, will be held at Lathbury Sports Complex for the older age groups. Additionally, there will be so many different sports and fun activities at Bayside Sports Complex that it is difficult to list what activities will be on offer for each of our four age groups throughout the summer. Don’t forget you can attend Sports Train whenever you want. You don’t have to sign up and attend every day, but Sports Train will be available to children and young people every week, Monday to Friday, until the 23rd of August.

“Working in partnership is one of the key ingredients of Gibraltar’s Summer Sports & Leisure Programmes, and this year’s 25th anniversary of the Sports Train Programme and 15th anniversary of the Stay and Play Programmes are no exceptions. GSLA is working with PossAbilities to ensure that children and young people who may need a little extra support and time to fully enjoy their experience with us can do so. This is taking place for the second year, and we are once again working in partnership with sports, arts, and cultural organisations to ensure that there is something for everyone.

Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said: “I welcome the start of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme, which has seen over 200 children in attendance. I would like to thank the staff at the GSLA who continue to work extremely hard every year to make this programme a success.”

Activities coming up next week that are organised in addition to Sports Train and Stay and Play:

Junior Dog Training Eastern Beach Dog Training Area.

• Gymnastics Summer School – Europa Sports Complex (ESC).

• Sailing Summer Schools throughout the summer – Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club (RGYC).

• Tennis coaching to take place throughout the summer – Sandpits Tennis Club (STC).

• Happy Crafting Workshop – Arts & Crafts Centre – Casemates.

• Walks through History – Contact Museums.

• GSLA Sports Leadership, Level 1.

• Netball Summer Camp – Bayside Sports Complex (BSC).

• Canoeing Summer Camp – BSC.

• GFA Football Summer Camp Victoria Stadium.

• Ju-Jitsu/Self Defence – Gib Ju-jitsu Academy - North Jumpers Bastion

• Photography Workshops – Vault 29 Wellington Front.

• Beach Volleyball Summer camp for 11 years +

Full details of all activities on offer throughout the summer are available on the GSLA Website at www.gsla.gi or email info@gsla.gi for further information.