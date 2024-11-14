The importance of school libraries and qualified librarians in fostering a love of reading among teenagers

In a bid to promote local literature Gibraltar Cultural Services has highlighted authors and literary enthusiasts. Today school librarian Kimberley Pecino writes about the importance of libraries.

By Kimberley Pecino

In an era dominated by digital distractions, the role of school libraries and qualified library professionals in fostering, and sometimes rekindling, a love of reading among teenagers and young adults has never been more critical.

Reluctant readers often harbour negative attitudes towards reading for reasons that extend beyond a simple dislike. Many young people cite time constraints due to academic workloads, extracurricular activities, and club commitments, as well as gaps in literacy skills and limited access to diverse reading materials.

The numerous demands on students' time—both in school and outside of it—often push reading for enjoyment to the wayside, particularly when it isn’t actively encouraged. Literacy surveys consistently show a significant decline in reading engagement during middle adolescence, especially among boys aged 14 to 16. This decline can be attributed to concepts like “orphaned responsibility” and “expired expectations.” Once children become independent readers, many teachers and caregivers stop reading aloud, shifting the responsibility for reading solely to the child. Moreover, while younger children often enjoy being read to, as they grow older, they tend to prefer solitary reading. This transition can lead to a missed opportunity; being read to can be a pleasurable experience for young adults as well, fostering connections through shared stories.

School libraries offer a safe and welcoming space for teenagers to explore their interests and develop personal reading preferences beyond their academic requirements. The benefits of reading for pleasure are well-documented, including enhanced self-esteem, reduced feelings of loneliness, improved empathy and communication skills, increased mental well-being, and better overall academic performance. Libraries must ensure that students have access to a diverse range of engaging texts that reflect various experiences and perspectives.

Qualified library professionals play a vital role in recommending books tailored not only to individual interests but also to specific reading levels and abilities. For students with additional learning needs, such as dyslexia or ADHD, discussing short excerpts can be more beneficial than lengthy reading sessions. Inclusivity is crucial for cultivating a love of reading; when young readers encounter characters and stories that resonate with them, they are more likely to engage meaningfully with literature and continue to explore their reading preferences.

By creating a nurturing environment that celebrates reading for enjoyment, libraries can inspire students to view reading as a lifelong activity rather than a chore confined to school. As the landscape of education evolves, the role of school libraries remains vital. Librarians not only provide access to books but also offer essential support and guidance for critical engagement with literature. In a society where digital entertainment often takes precedence, the efforts of school libraries to inspire young readers are invaluable. Investing in these resources is essential for nurturing informed, thoughtful individuals who appreciate the enduring power of reading.

School librarians are critical in ensuring teenagers have access to engaging, relevant, and diverse books that resonate with their unique interests. Schools must prioritize well-resourced libraries during class time and support the expertise of library professionals trained in reader advisory services. Additionally, teachers can enhance students’ reading journeys by incorporating silent reading lessons, which improve cognitive stamina and concentration.

Shifting the focus from reading for testing to reading for enjoyment is vital, as is fostering supportive environments where readers feel encouraged. The influence of caregivers cannot be overlooked; modelling reading behaviour is a powerful tool. Caregivers don’t need to be highly literate themselves to have a positive impact—any engagement with reading at home provides a supportive figure for young people.

Encouraging discussions about their reading choices, asking questions, and stimulating debate are beneficial practices. It’s important to avoid criticizing their selections, even if they differ from personal preferences. Steering young readers away from inappropriate content is necessary, but it’s equally vital not to dissuade them from exploring topics that may not align with your own interests – just because you are not keen on reading about sharks doesn’t mean that they won’t be!

The collaborative efforts of schools, librarians, and caregivers are essential in fostering a culture of reading that prioritizes enjoyment and exploration. By providing access to diverse literature, creating supportive environments, and encouraging open discussions about reading, we can inspire a new generation of readers. The enduring power of reading extends beyond academic success; it enriches lives, fosters empathy, and cultivates a lifelong love for stories. Investing in school libraries and the professionals who manage them is not just beneficial—it is imperative for nurturing informed, engaged individuals who appreciate the transformative nature of reading.