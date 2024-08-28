The international silly season arrives

Like clockwork Gibraltar’s football national squads prepare for another start of the season with international matches as their primary focal point.

From the men’s senior team, to the Under 21s, the Under 16s and also soon to be announced the women’s national teams will all be in action in the first weeks of September. With further matches in October and November.

Whilst the domestic league has this season started early with two matchdays prior to the international break, national team players have all been getting themselves prepared for their forthcoming international adventures.

For the senior team, they will kick off their international season with a friendly against Andorra.

This will be a chance to set the tone for their forthcoming Nations League group matches. Gibraltar, drawn in the same group as Liechtenstein and San Marino are favourites to take the group.

However, with results in their last Nations League campaign and Euro qualifier group matches left behind a sour taste for fans. This sweetened by the results against Scotland and Wales.

The Under 16s will be travelling to San Marino for a double header friendly. And whilst there has been no official announcement over the women’s national team, online match fixture schedules have pointed to the Gibraltar women’s team possibly playing against Liechtenstein.

The Under 21s will be playing North Macedonia in their next U21 Championship qualifier group match, with nothing to lose, already at the foot of the group table, Gibraltar will be looking to add a further surprise having already picked up three points with an away win against Moldova.

Having also held North Macedonia to just a solitary goal victory, Gibraltar u21s will be hoping that playing at Europa Point will be of some benefit, especially with some of the conditions such as the high winds which take some getting used to.

Gibraltar will also this Autumn play a friendly against Moldova immediately after finishing what will be a very short Nations League campaign.

With just four matches to play in the Nations League, this leaves open the opportunity to have added friendly internationals. Andorra and Moldova matches being a good opportunity for Gibraltar to have a period of time away from the big guns and settle down in their game.

