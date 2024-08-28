Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

The international silly season arrives

By Stephen Ignacio
28th August 2024

Like clockwork Gibraltar’s football national squads prepare for another start of the season with international matches as their primary focal point.
From the men’s senior team, to the Under 21s, the Under 16s and also soon to be announced the women’s national teams will all be in action in the first weeks of September. With further matches in October and November.
Whilst the domestic league has this season started early with two matchdays prior to the international break, national team players have all been getting themselves prepared for their forthcoming international adventures.
For the senior team, they will kick off their international season with a friendly against Andorra.
This will be a chance to set the tone for their forthcoming Nations League group matches. Gibraltar, drawn in the same group as Liechtenstein and San Marino are favourites to take the group.
However, with results in their last Nations League campaign and Euro qualifier group matches left behind a sour taste for fans. This sweetened by the results against Scotland and Wales.
The Under 16s will be travelling to San Marino for a double header friendly. And whilst there has been no official announcement over the women’s national team, online match fixture schedules have pointed to the Gibraltar women’s team possibly playing against Liechtenstein.
The Under 21s will be playing North Macedonia in their next U21 Championship qualifier group match, with nothing to lose, already at the foot of the group table, Gibraltar will be looking to add a further surprise having already picked up three points with an away win against Moldova.
Having also held North Macedonia to just a solitary goal victory, Gibraltar u21s will be hoping that playing at Europa Point will be of some benefit, especially with some of the conditions such as the high winds which take some getting used to.
Gibraltar will also this Autumn play a friendly against Moldova immediately after finishing what will be a very short Nations League campaign.
With just four matches to play in the Nations League, this leaves open the opportunity to have added friendly internationals. Andorra and Moldova matches being a good opportunity for Gibraltar to have a period of time away from the big guns and settle down in their game.

Most Read

Local News

Gib Squadron escorted two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Local News

Man charged following Catalan Bay jet ski incident

Sun 25th Aug, 2024

Local News

As Govt to research nicotine, health concerns arise over ‘snus’

Tue 27th Aug, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Treaty talks and the silly season

Wed 21st Aug, 2024

Local News

Gib records hottest day of the year

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Peninsula Sailing Team Battles for 44Cup World Championships

28th August 2024

Sports
Gibraltar Fishing Club held their two night conger and white bream competitions

28th August 2024

Sports
Europa lead the table as matchday 3 arrives

28th August 2024

Sports
Rugby gears up for Age Grade Rugby Open day in September

28th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024