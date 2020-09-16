Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Sports

The ‘Kaiser’ arrives at Mons Calpe

By Stephen Ignacio
16th September 2020

Mons Calpe, who have not been far from controversy in recent season, will start the new season with former Uruguay international Cesar Javier vega Peronne taking the helm of the club. In a surprise announcement this week, Mons Calpe see’s the Uruguayan take over where Luis Blanco left off. Blanco made a return towards the...

