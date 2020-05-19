Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

The key questions on the impact of coronavirus on football

By Press Association
19th May 2020

By PA Sport Staff The football calendar has been harshly affected as the world looks to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Covid-19’s impact on the beautiful game. Which events have been cancelled or postponed, and until when? – UEFA postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt tweaks Line Wall plan following community concerns over traffic restrictions

Mon 18th May, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain aims to reopen borders to tourism in late June

Tue 19th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Features

Chemo patient to complete physical challenge for Cancer Relief

Mon 18th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
UEFA Executive Committee meeting postponed to 17 June

18th May 2020

Sports
Summer Sport programme could be a victim of social distancing

18th May 2020

Sports
Hockey looking at a ways back along with other team sports

18th May 2020

Sports
Europa make deal with academy

18th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020