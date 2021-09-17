Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Sep, 2021

Sports

The label of underdogs starts to be wiped away as they wait for next match

By Stephen Ignacio
17th September 2021

Frustrations and annoyance were the order of the day as players stepped away from Bayside Sports Complex and headed home after being beaten 0-2 by Greek side Paok in the Europa Conference League group F match at the Victoria Stadium. Having walked in as the underdogs Lincoln Red Imps were not expected to come away...

