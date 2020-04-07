The language of Psalm 22: Part 1
This week, in the midst of our lockdown, our minds might focus imperceptibly on examples of acute suffering, even despair. Psalm 22 emerged from a similar experience, but like the psalmist, we can only hope that the agony will issue in a renewed hope for a better life. The purpose of this article is twofold:...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here