Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

The Lions purr to defeat

By Stephen Ignacio
8th December 2025

Lions Gibraltar 1–2 Europa Point

A first half with few chances saw Lions enjoy the better share of possession, but without really creating much in front of goal. Europa Point had to wait until the 45th minute for their first shot towards goal, yet managed to keep the scoreline level at the break.
The Three Lions may have roared to life through AI on social media, but on the pitch it was more of a purr in the opening half.
They were made to pay heavily at the start of the second half. Within the first minute, the Lions defence was sliced open, a clean ball delivered to the far post and tapped in with ease to break the deadlock.
Just two minutes later Lions were defending a free-kick into their own goalmouth. Their keeper — who had seen little action until then — required treatment after making the save. Head coach Downes reacted immediately, introducing three substitutes as he searched for an equaliser.
Lions were fortunate moments later when Europa Point broke free on a quick counter. Both attacker and defender tumbled in the penalty area to loud appeals, but the referee judged it a natural collision with no infringement.
Lions increased their tempo as they pressed forward, but their attacks initially proved ineffective. Europa Point took advantage of the spaces left behind, launching quick breaks that tested the Lions keeper and defence well before the hour mark. At one point, four Europa Point attackers surged forward against just two Lions defenders before Skuza was forced into action.
From only one shot in the first half, Europa Point had already registered five or six attempts within the first 15 minutes of the second half. Lions were still far from roaring, struggling to chase back with each counterattack.
Lions finally produced their first attempt of the half in the 63rd minute with a header into the side netting.
Europa Point responded immediately with a superb through ball slicing through the Lions back line into empty space. Hornsby, introduced at half-time, made it look simple as he slotted across goal and beyond Skuza to make it 2–0 in the 66th minute.
Although Lions continued to search for a route back, Europa Point’s defence grew in confidence and remained disciplined as the match entered the final ten minutes. Their counterattacks looked more likely to produce a third goal than Lions were to score their first.
Consecutive defeats against sides below them raised more questions than answers for Lions. Their hopes of challenging for European places now look increasingly distant — and more worryingly, their place in the top six appears under threat if they continue dropping points to direct rivals, as they have in the past two weeks.
Two well-timed interventions by Skuza denied Europa Point a third goal in the 84th and 85th minutes.
Lions finally found the net in the 91st minute, heading home from a well-delivered corner as six minutes of added time were shown. Moments later they surged forward again and forced a near-post block, hinting at a late revival.
But Europa Point managed to slow the Lions’ momentum just enough to settle defensively and secure all three points.

Most Read

Local News

Charles Azzopardi ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar  

Sun 7th Dec, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court hears claim over unlicensed TV channels in Gibraltar 

Fri 5th Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Charles Azzopardi to be ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar tomorrow

Sat 6th Dec, 2025

Local News

University of Gibraltar celebrates sixth and largest graduation

Mon 8th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa keep themselves in top four with win against Lynx

8th December 2025

Sports
Bruno’s clinch important three points from Mons Calpe

8th December 2025

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps go second within touching distance of St Joseph

8th December 2025

Sports
The saints hammer it home for new boss Cifuentes

8th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025