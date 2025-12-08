The Lions purr to defeat

Lions Gibraltar 1–2 Europa Point

A first half with few chances saw Lions enjoy the better share of possession, but without really creating much in front of goal. Europa Point had to wait until the 45th minute for their first shot towards goal, yet managed to keep the scoreline level at the break.

The Three Lions may have roared to life through AI on social media, but on the pitch it was more of a purr in the opening half.

They were made to pay heavily at the start of the second half. Within the first minute, the Lions defence was sliced open, a clean ball delivered to the far post and tapped in with ease to break the deadlock.

Just two minutes later Lions were defending a free-kick into their own goalmouth. Their keeper — who had seen little action until then — required treatment after making the save. Head coach Downes reacted immediately, introducing three substitutes as he searched for an equaliser.

Lions were fortunate moments later when Europa Point broke free on a quick counter. Both attacker and defender tumbled in the penalty area to loud appeals, but the referee judged it a natural collision with no infringement.

Lions increased their tempo as they pressed forward, but their attacks initially proved ineffective. Europa Point took advantage of the spaces left behind, launching quick breaks that tested the Lions keeper and defence well before the hour mark. At one point, four Europa Point attackers surged forward against just two Lions defenders before Skuza was forced into action.

From only one shot in the first half, Europa Point had already registered five or six attempts within the first 15 minutes of the second half. Lions were still far from roaring, struggling to chase back with each counterattack.

Lions finally produced their first attempt of the half in the 63rd minute with a header into the side netting.

Europa Point responded immediately with a superb through ball slicing through the Lions back line into empty space. Hornsby, introduced at half-time, made it look simple as he slotted across goal and beyond Skuza to make it 2–0 in the 66th minute.

Although Lions continued to search for a route back, Europa Point’s defence grew in confidence and remained disciplined as the match entered the final ten minutes. Their counterattacks looked more likely to produce a third goal than Lions were to score their first.

Consecutive defeats against sides below them raised more questions than answers for Lions. Their hopes of challenging for European places now look increasingly distant — and more worryingly, their place in the top six appears under threat if they continue dropping points to direct rivals, as they have in the past two weeks.

Two well-timed interventions by Skuza denied Europa Point a third goal in the 84th and 85th minutes.

Lions finally found the net in the 91st minute, heading home from a well-delivered corner as six minutes of added time were shown. Moments later they surged forward again and forced a near-post block, hinting at a late revival.

But Europa Point managed to slow the Lions’ momentum just enough to settle defensively and secure all three points.