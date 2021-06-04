Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

The Mayor hosts Jonathan Lutwyche before commencing West End Career

By Chronicle Staff
4th June 2021

The Mayor Christian Santos hosted a breakfast at the City Hall on Friday morning to say farewell to young Gibraltarian dancer Jonathan Lutwyche, who will soon be commencing a career in the London West End.

Mr Lutwyche will perform as a member of the cast of the musical ‘The Lion King.’ The mayor welcomed the dancer, his mother, sister, and a group of friends and expressed his best wishes to the accomplished dancer on behalf of the whole community of Gibraltar.

