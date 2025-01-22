The minis take to the court for league

Mini basketball made its return onto the court after a short festive break. Teams across all ages were involved in competitive matches with the league campaign for the youngsters playing out the first round of matches last weekend.

Twelve teams were competing in the leagues this season with six teams playing out the Under 8s (yr2/3) and another six playing in the under 10s (Yrs 4/5).

Kitted out with their custom kits, spectators of the young basketball players can enjoy seeing the Cobras, Gatos, Wildcats, Pandas, Bulls and Sharks playing it out in a fun and enjoyable ambience where team work and everyone getting a chance is a key ethos GABBA has set about to implement as the young players learn the rules and skills of the game.

The mini basketball league has seen strong support from basketball volunteers and young umpires also taking up the responsibility of taking up the roles of managing matches as they too learn their skills.

In the meantime Gibraltar basketball elite youth players continue doing well in the Spanish regional leagues playing under the Damex Udea Algeciras banner.

In the women’s division Damex were to beat UB Jerez – El Mira 69-62.

There was also victory for Damex against CD San Felipe Neri by the narrowest of margins winning 48-46.

Damex were to face defeat against Ayudatpymes by 72-31, also against Adesa 80 by 55-44 and Elka CB Puerto Real by 85-59.

