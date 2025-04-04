Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Sports

The Must-Win Match for Lincoln as St Joseph’s Look to Secure Title

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2025

Saturday could see the Gibraltar Football League title decided as St Joseph’s, leading by three points, face Lincoln Red Imps.
For Lincoln, Saturday’s match is a must-win—anything less would leave their fate in the hands of others, even if they win their remaining four Championship group matches.
A draw would be enough for St Joseph’s to maintain their lead and keep their advantage alive, making them the favorites to claim the title for the first time since Gibraltar joined UEFA and FIFA.
With the prospect of Champions League football at stake, Saturday’s encounter—the first match of the Championship round—could feel more like a cup final than a regular league fixture.
Lincoln Red Imps will be pushing for victory, especially after two scoreless draws against St Joseph’s. The head-to-head record between the two remains open for either side to claim.
A win for Lincoln would put them level on points with St Joseph’s, bringing the head-to-head tiebreaker into play. Any other result would leave their title hopes to chance. A loss would see St Joseph’s take a six-point lead, putting them in a position to secure the title weeks before the Championship group stage concludes. A draw would force Lincoln to win all their remaining matches while hoping St Joseph’s drop points along the way. Currently, Lincoln have the superior goal difference, which could be decisive if both teams finish level on points.
The prospect of Champions League qualification is enough motivation for both sides to give it their all on Saturday. For St Joseph’s—who have consistently finished in the top three, missing out on the title but remaining competitive—the financial rewards of reaching the Champions League could mark the start of a new era. It could help them close the gap with Lincoln on a long-term basis—something many neutrals would welcome as they hope for a more competitive league with more teams benefiting from European football’s financial rewards.

