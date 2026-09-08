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Tue 8th Sep, 2026

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Local News

The Nautilus Project confirms 'sea sparkle' following testing

Screengrab from video taken by Manuel Riveiro

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2026

The Nautilus Project marine biologist Lewis Stagnetto has confirmed that Noctiluca scintillans, a colony of microorganisms commonly known as sea sparkle, is causing the discolouration of the water from Little Bay to Rosia Bay.

Mr Stagnetto took samples of the water and conducted tests on Tuesday morning, confirming it was what he and the Department of the Environment suspected.

Mr Stagnetto explained that Noctiluca scintillans feeds on other plankton and due to the very warm summer a lot of plankton has grown in the water.

Both TNP and the department have urged people to avoid swimming in the water when it is present.

Short-term exposure to harmful blooms can cause skin, throat and eye irritation, the Department said.

Anyone experiencing irritation should report it to lifeguards on duty.

People with respiratory conditions have been advised to be particularly cautious and to avoid swimming altogether if a significant bloom is detected.

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