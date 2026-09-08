Police sergeant goes on trial accused of attempted rape
A police sergeant accused of attempted rape during a night shift at New Mole House police station went on trial in the Supreme Court on Monday. Elliott Brooke, who was 32 at the time of the alleged incident in August 2024 and several years older than the complainant, faces one count of attempted rape and...
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