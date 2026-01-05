Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

The Nautilus Project marks year of growth in 2025

By Chronicle Staff
5th January 2026

The Nautilus Project has highlighted 2025 as a year of growth, learning and resilience for the charity as it continued its work to protect the marine environment and expand youth participation.

Through the Great Gibraltar Beach Cleans, volunteers carried out 12 coastal cleans across nine locations, collecting 1,171kg of refuse. The charity also targeted the invasive algae Rugulopteryx okumarae at three sites, removing 3,520kg in 2025.

Education and outreach remained a major focus, with 29 marine science workshops and 14 field trips reaching 4,000 students, with the NEMO citizen science programme logged 96 verified marine sightings, recording 39 species, including one previously undocumented.

Youth involvement increased through several initiatives. The Med Ocean Heroes scheme recognised 14 students, supported 24 youth monitors and involved 49 youth volunteers.

In youth development, seven students were recorded as reading Marine Science at a UK university, while 11 young people took part as Try Divers, two qualified as PADI divers, and six received first aider training alongside six completing safeguarding training.

Research projects included the construction of one seagrass nursery and the transplanting of 100 plants.

The charity reported one university collaboration, one PhD student conducting research, one MPhil achieved, one national project and two international projects during the year.

The Nautilus Project also hosted internships for 11 students from four countries. Donations received in 2025 totalled £6,032.

In its year-end reflection, the charity said every challenge had offered a chance to learn and every success, large or small, underlined its determination to safeguard the marine environment.

“Our Nautilus community has been a testament to the power of perseverance and the relentless pursuit of our goals,” said a spokesperson for the charity.

“Thank you for being a part of this venture. We look forward to celebrating a huge milestone come 2026; our 10th anniversary.”

