The Nautilus Project sets out sustainable New Year resolutions

The Nautilus Project has published a list of sustainable New Year resolutions encouraging people to adopt more environmentally friendly habits in areas such as fashion, plastic use, food choices, transport and energy.

The guidance urges individuals to shop more sustainably by buying only what is necessary, using thrift shops and choosing second-hand clothing. It warns that fast fashion is often wasteful, unethical and carries a large carbon footprint, and says choosing sustainable options can help reduce waste, pollution and energy use.

The resolutions also promote attempts to go plastic-free by carrying reusable items, noting that 12 million tonnes of plastic end up in the oceans each year, with the charity highlighting the availability of plastic-free alternatives on the market.

In addition, it recommends introducing Meat Free Mondays, gradually extending the change to other days as a step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Choosing local and seasonal produce is suggested as another way to cut environmental impact, as transporting food from other parts of the world carries a higher footprint.

On transport, the charity suggests Walking Wednesdays, leaving the car at home midweek and trying alternative methods such as carpooling or cycling which can help people reach their recommended step count and contribute positively to air pollution reduction.

It also encourages switching to electric or hybrid vehicles, stating that lithium ion batteries can be recycled and repurposed, and that these vehicles can improve air quality while saving money on fuel.

The Nautilus Project emphasises the role of recycling alongside reducing waste, describing it as an important step in cutting down on pollution and limiting demand for new resources.

It advises people to familiarise themselves with local recycling bins, what can be recycled and where items should go.

The resolutions conclude by calling for investment in renewable energy at home, such as solar panels for electricity generation and water heating, which are presented as a way to reduce energy bills while contributing to efforts to address the climate crisis.