The ‘new normal’ of football
Gibraltar’s football entered the world of the new normal in football last Friday in silent controversy. Singled out as the only sport requiring to test its participants over three hundred players and staff members from the twelve clubs, alongside all Gibraltar FA officials and referees underwent tests throughout the weekend so that they could participate...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here