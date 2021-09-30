“The next step is to set the foundations for the academy to expand,” says Ivan Robba, Gibraltar FA General Secretary
The Gibraltar FA officially launched its Football Academy on Wednesday with Minister for Sport Steven Linares, Minister Samantha Sacramento and member of Parliament Elliot Philips among some of the quests invited to the official launch day. The first session was to actually take place during the weekend where youngsters were given a chance to get...
