Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

“The next step is to set the foundations for the academy to expand,” says Ivan Robba, Gibraltar FA General Secretary

By Stephen Ignacio
30th September 2021

The Gibraltar FA officially launched its Football Academy on Wednesday with Minister for Sport Steven Linares, Minister Samantha Sacramento and member of Parliament Elliot Philips among some of the quests invited to the official launch day. The first session was to actually take place during the weekend where youngsters were given a chance to get...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

UK officials play down reports of incident at sea, UK to protest incursion

Mon 27th Sep, 2021

Local News

Eastern Airways to stop Gib flights for winter

Tue 28th Sep, 2021

Local News

Inquest hears differing versions of fatal collision at sea

Wed 29th Sep, 2021

Local News

Blood, sweat and cold beers as double-amputee Royal Marine completes epic run to the Rock

Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
“There is no I in team” – Sarah Payas gives an insight into Gibraltar’s netball Campions

29th September 2021

Sports
Gibraltar rowers Tester and Viñales to compete at World Coastal Rowing Championships in Portugal

28th September 2021

Sports
GBSA to send team to represent Gibraltar in European Championships in Portugal

28th September 2021

Sports
The Campions who will be battling for the European title

28th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021