Mon 19th Dec, 2022

‘The Perfect Christmas Tree’ at St Joseph’s

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
19th December 2022

The Year 2 children of St Joseph's Lower Primary School put on a performance titled "The Perfect Christmas Tree".

For the past five weeks the children have been learning all about Christmas trees for their Project Based Learning [PBL].

Through this PBL cycle the children enjoyed an initial entry visit to Alameda which sparked the children’s interest and led to each class coming up with a driving question which directed their learning.

The process includes an immersive approach whereby the theme is taught through multiple subject areas and by inviting experts into school to share their knowledge the children’s learning achieves deeper levels and becomes a personally meaningful project.

The cycle culminates in a ‘final product’ which in this case was a presentation in which children shared their learning journey with their family members as well as the panel of experts - Maurice Gache, Marissa Stoner, Mama Sonia, Mr Khalillian and Andrew Abrines who gave hugely positive feedback on how much the children had learnt and understood about trees and horticulture.

“Apart from the incredible amount of learning which had taken place, the children entertained the enchanted audience with their Christmas themed singing and dancing. It was an amazing morning, but all was not over yet. Once the performance had finished their parents were then invited to view all of their work,” said a spokesperson for the school.

“The children were delighted to share this experience with their loved ones and has clearly loved their learning! It was a brilliant morning.....and it definitely was "The Perfect Christmas Tree!",” they added.

