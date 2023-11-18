The pinnacle of Brancato’s military career was as CO of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment
Francis Brancato was a member of the Armed Forces for 27 years. He first joined the Gibraltar Regiment in 1977 – and retired after serving from 1999 to 2003 as its Commanding Officer for four years in 2004. Since 2017 he has been the Honorary Colonel of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment which continues to be...
