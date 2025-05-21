Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st May, 2025

Local News

The Princess Royal to open Orkney 2025 International Island Games

By Chronicle Staff
21st May 2025

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will attend the Opening Ceremony of the Orkney 2025 International Island Games, which will take place at Bignold Park in Kirkwall on Saturday, July 12.

The Games, hosted in Orkney for the first time, will run from July 12 to 18 and bring together around 2,000 athletes from 24 island groups to compete in 12 sports: archery, athletics, badminton, bowls, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, sailing, squash, swimming, and triathlon.

Kirsty Talbot, Director of Orkney 2025, said: “We are incredibly honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness to Orkney to open the 20th International Island Games.”

“With just over a month to go until we welcome the world, anticipation is ramping up as local businesses, tourism, and community groups are preparing to showcase the vibrant spirit and culture of Orkney.”

“We are on the brink of a truly unforgettable event that will celebrate Orkney’s rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality which will make this a memorable event for everyone involved, and we are looking forward to extending our famous Orcadian welcome to Princess Anne.”

Scotland’s Business Minister, Richard Lochhead, added: “It’s clear that the Orkney Island Games will have a positive impact on our island communities and I have been deeply impressed by the dedication of the local community while preparing what I’m sure will be a top-rate tournament.”

“I look forward to seeing this hard work pay off as we near the opening ceremony, at which we will come together to celebrate the various cultures which shape Scotland’s – and the world’s – islands.”

The Games are supported by the Scottish Government, sportscotland, and Orkney Islands Council. More than 900 volunteers will support the event by taking on a range of roles including stewarding and athlete support.

The Opening Ceremony and Athletes’ Parade, hosted by Lorraine Kelly and Stewart Bain, will launch the week-long event. Sporting highlights include the triathlon in Stromness, cycling road races through the West Mainland, and the half marathon in Kirkwall.

