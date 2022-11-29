Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

The psychology behind ‘The War of Nerves’ told

By Gabriella Peralta
29th November 2022

Author, presenter and journalist Martin Sixsmith described the psychology behind the Cold War during his packed talk in City Hall. Mr Sixsmith was a foreign correspondent for BBC television, spending five years in Moscow during the 80s and 90s later working in the British Government as Director of Communications and Press Secretary to several cabinet...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

Mired in Brexit uncertainty

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Brexit

After Madrid meeting, positive messaging laced with politics in treaty ‘endgame’

Fri 25th Nov, 2022

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Local News

For some in affluent society, Christmas means austerity

Tue 29th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Vox accused of trying to ‘sabotage’ treaty talks with ‘textbook far right nationalism’

29th November 2022

Features
Nicholas Janni on his book ‘Leader as Healer’

29th November 2022

Features
Hard decisions, emperors and UK politics

29th November 2022

Opinion & Analysis
Mired in Brexit uncertainty

29th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022